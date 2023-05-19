800 Shares in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Acquired by Financial Network Wealth Management LLC

Financial Network Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 49.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,012,078 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $269,213,000 after purchasing an additional 333,546 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,217,976 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $5,619,322,000 after acquiring an additional 305,044 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 84.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 614,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $158,443,000 after acquiring an additional 281,325 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 33.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 954,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,980,000 after purchasing an additional 237,004 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 254.4% in the third quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 295,182 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,775,000 after purchasing an additional 211,880 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.08% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

BDX stock traded up $0.22 on Friday, reaching $251.79. The company had a trading volume of 805,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,101,833. The company has a market cap of $71.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.20, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.54. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $215.90 and a 1 year high of $269.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $250.08 and its 200 day moving average is $246.00.

Becton, Dickinson and Dividend Announcement

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.67 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 12.98% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is currently 68.29%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BDX shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $284.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $276.60.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products. It operates through the following segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment produces medical technologies and devices that are used to help improve healthcare delivery.

