8,800 Shares in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Acquired by Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.

Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,263,000. Snowflake makes up approximately 0.1% of Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNOW. Blair William & Co. IL increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 22,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 78.9% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the 4th quarter valued at $352,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 574,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,465,000 after acquiring an additional 31,722 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Snowflake by 116.5% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 91,339 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.65, for a total value of $142,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 154,902 shares in the company, valued at $22,096,770.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Benoit Dageville sold 57,564 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.13, for a total value of $8,066,443.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 14,404 shares in the company, valued at $2,018,432.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 296,119 shares of company stock worth $41,760,817. Corporate insiders own 8.90% of the company’s stock.
Snowflake Stock Down 3.9 %
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.48) by ($0.12). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 13.87% and a negative net margin of 38.57%. The firm had revenue of $589.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $571.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Citigroup dropped their target price on Snowflake from $225.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Snowflake from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. TD Cowen dropped their price target on Snowflake from $225.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Snowflake from $195.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $185.17.
Snowflake Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
See Also
