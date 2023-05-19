9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) Given New $1.70 Price Target at Citigroup

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup to $1.70 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NMTR. Brookline Capital Management reiterated a buy rating on shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Truist Financial cut 9 Meters Biopharma from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $44.18.

Shares of NMTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.79. The stock had a trading volume of 35,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,204. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.63. 9 Meters Biopharma has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $13.20.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its position in 9 Meters Biopharma by 301.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 114,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 86,281 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the second quarter worth about $47,000. HRT Financial LP lifted its stake in 9 Meters Biopharma by 202.2% during the fourth quarter. HRT Financial LP now owns 42,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 28,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Requisite Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma during the third quarter worth about $65,000.

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on unmet needs in gastroenterology. Its pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS), celiac disease, and three early-stage candidates for undisclosed rare diseases and/or unmet needs. The company is founded by Jay P.

