91,752 Shares in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP) Bought by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp bought a new position in CSI Compressco LP (NASDAQ:CCLP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 91,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,000. CSI Compressco accounts for 0.1% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned approximately 0.06% of CSI Compressco as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in CSI Compressco in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in CSI Compressco by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 69,368 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $132,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSI Compressco during the 1st quarter worth about $3,458,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CSI Compressco by 105.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,829,797 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,162,000 after buying an additional 5,555,555 shares during the last quarter. 16.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CSI Compressco Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of CCLP stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $1.17. The stock had a trading volume of 53,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,555. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.29. CSI Compressco LP has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $1.60.

CSI Compressco Announces Dividend

CSI Compressco ( NASDAQ:CCLP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, March 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $93.97 million for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 30th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. CSI Compressco’s dividend payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CSI Compressco in a research note on Sunday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

CSI Compressco Profile

CSI Compressco LP engages in the provision of compression services and equipment for natural gas and oil production, gathering, transportation, processing, and storage. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Latin America, Canada, and Other. The firm offers compression services, digitally enhanced compression, and parts and services.

