997,006 Shares in EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Purchased by Aegis Financial Corp

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 997,006 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $960,000. EMCORE comprises 0.8% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in EMCORE during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 3,623 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the first quarter valued at about $64,000. 54.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:EMKR traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.92. 149,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,689. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.22.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price target for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EMCORE in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Northland Securities upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $2.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2.50.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

