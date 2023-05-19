Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Shares Sold by Wayfinding Financial LLC

Wayfinding Financial LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 9.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,001 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 509 shares during the period. Wayfinding Financial LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 283.3% during the fourth quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 391 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total value of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 60,197 shares of company stock valued at $6,659,607 over the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.69. 2,458,752 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,070,442. The company has a market cap of $189.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $93.25 and a one year high of $118.23.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.05. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The company had revenue of $9.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on ABT shares. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.37.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following business segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.