ABCMETA (META) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

ABCMETA (META) traded down 4.1% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 18th. In the last week, ABCMETA has traded down 7.5% against the US dollar. One ABCMETA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. ABCMETA has a market capitalization of $1.99 million and approximately $605.38 worth of ABCMETA was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007109 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00020665 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00026238 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00018074 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $26,865.99 or 0.99972484 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000971 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000096 BTC.

ABCMETA Token Profile

META is a token. It was first traded on June 19th, 2022. ABCMETA’s total supply is 99,999,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. ABCMETA’s official Twitter account is @abcmetaio?s=11. ABCMETA’s official website is www.abcmeta.io.

Buying and Selling ABCMETA

According to CryptoCompare, “ABCMETA (META) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. ABCMETA has a current supply of 99,999,999,999 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ABCMETA is 0.00002089 USD and is up 1.82 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 16 active market(s) with $752.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.abcmeta.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ABCMETA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ABCMETA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ABCMETA using one of the exchanges listed above.

