Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Trading Down 6.4% on Analyst Downgrade

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) shares dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Friday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $32.00 to $24.00. The company traded as low as $22.35 and last traded at $22.58. Approximately 503,594 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,528,372 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.13.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Argus lowered shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Abercrombie & Fitch from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ANF. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 1,051.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,221 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in Abercrombie & Fitch by 985.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY grew its holdings in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co. NY now owns 3,078 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 379.73 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The apparel retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Abercrombie & Fitch had a net margin of 0.08% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Abercrombie & Fitch Co. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abercrombie & Fitch Co engages in the retail of apparel, personal care products, and accessories. It offers apparel products, including knit tops, woven shirts, graphic t-shirts, fleece, sweaters, jeans, woven pants, shorts, outerwear, dresses, intimates and swimwear, and personal care products and accessories for men, women, and kids under the Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Hollister and Gilly Hicks brands.

