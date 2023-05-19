abrdn plc Acquires 6,262 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

abrdn plc increased its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 139,462 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,262 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Boeing were worth $26,566,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boeing by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 701 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC grew its position in Boeing by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 3,305 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Boeing by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 5,596 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,066,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors grew its position in Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 9,006 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,716,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. 57.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boeing Stock Up 0.2 %

BA stock opened at $207.24 on Friday. The Boeing Company has a 12-month low of $113.02 and a 12-month high of $221.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $204.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $197.57.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $17.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.75) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Howard E. Mckenzie sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.36, for a total transaction of $84,196.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,181 shares in the company, valued at $3,511,109.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Northcoast Research downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on Boeing from $222.00 to $248.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Boeing from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Boeing has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $221.60.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space, and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes (BCA), Defense, Space and Security (BDS), Global Services (BGS), and Boeing Capital (BCC). The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

