abrdn plc Boosts Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

abrdn plc boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 279,379 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 19,555 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $24,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,455,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,006,883,000 after acquiring an additional 248,837 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 51.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,457,214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $295,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,377 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 7.7% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,356,850 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $390,906,000 after acquiring an additional 239,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 3.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,101,655 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $361,188,000 after acquiring an additional 91,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northern Trust by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,050,223 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $269,914,000 after buying an additional 351,378 shares during the last quarter. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lauren E. Allnutt sold 559 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.30, for a total value of $48,800.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $486,784.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NTRS. Barclays decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Northern Trust from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northern Trust from $87.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.29.

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $72.89 on Friday. Northern Trust Co. has a 12 month low of $69.54 and a 12 month high of $113.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.56. The company has a market cap of $15.19 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.07.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.01). Northern Trust had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 14.30%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.02%.

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

