abrdn plc Buys 18,018 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 252,525 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,018 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.07% of DexCom worth $28,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,186,222 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,040,248,000 after buying an additional 2,242,846 shares during the period. Alphabet Inc. acquired a new position in DexCom in the third quarter valued at approximately $161,080,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 299.4% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,433,340 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $115,441,000 after buying an additional 1,074,492 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in DexCom by 304.3% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,318,079 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $674,329,000 after buying an additional 992,049 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DexCom by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,682,426 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $3,518,183,000 after buying an additional 511,557 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DXCM stock opened at $119.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.39 and a 200-day moving average of $114.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. DexCom, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.89 and a 12 month high of $126.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 170.05 and a beta of 1.16.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical device company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 9.68% and a return on equity of 18.29%. DexCom’s revenue for the quarter was up 1085.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DexCom news, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DexCom news, CFO Jereme M. Sylvain sold 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.54, for a total transaction of $274,896.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 64,837 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,426,429.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Barry J. Regan sold 2,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.27, for a total transaction of $213,602.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,489,059.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 141,835 shares of company stock valued at $16,433,574 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on DXCM. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $142.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DexCom in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $138.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DexCom from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, DexCom presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.81.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

