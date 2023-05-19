abrdn plc Buys 5,707 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

abrdn plc increased its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,140 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,707 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.10% of IDEXX Laboratories worth $33,510,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 136.8% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $492.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $40.79 billion, a PE ratio of 59.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $317.06 and a twelve month high of $515.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $482.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $458.10.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Sophie V. Vandebroek sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.02, for a total value of $1,025,746.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $408,985.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Michael Lane sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.00, for a total value of $484,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,022 shares in the company, valued at $1,946,648. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

IDXX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.86.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

