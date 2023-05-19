abrdn plc Decreases Stock Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

abrdn plc trimmed its position in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 367,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,572 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $22,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. South Dakota Investment Council grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 76.6% during the 4th quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 8,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of TotalEnergies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Atria Investments Inc increased its stake in TotalEnergies by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 16,091 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in TotalEnergies by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

TotalEnergies Stock Down 0.1 %

TTE stock opened at $60.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $44.61 and a 52 week high of $65.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.03 and a 200 day moving average of $61.20.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

TotalEnergies ( NYSE:TTE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $62.60 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 28.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 10.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.543 per share. This represents a $2.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This is an increase from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. TotalEnergies’s payout ratio is presently 26.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on TotalEnergies from $69.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TotalEnergies from €68.00 ($73.91) to €73.00 ($79.35) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.40.

About TotalEnergies

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE engages in the exploration and production of fuels, natural gas and low carbon electricity. It operates through the following business segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment encompasses oil and natural gas exploration and production activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.