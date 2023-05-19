abrdn plc Grows Stock Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

abrdn plc lifted its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 228,437 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,979 shares during the period. abrdn plc’s holdings in Progressive were worth $29,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,886,303 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,797,287,000 after buying an additional 520,346 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 7.2% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,965,362 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,390,909,000 after acquiring an additional 806,366 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Progressive by 0.7% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 9,823,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,556,000 after acquiring an additional 66,243 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.2% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,823,941 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,025,430,000 after acquiring an additional 518,665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Progressive by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,731,680 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,002,876,000 after purchasing an additional 468,733 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Progressive

In other Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Daniel P. Mascaro sold 2,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $397,441.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 36,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,110,654.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 15,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.64, for a total transaction of $2,207,068.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,593,521.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,987 shares of company stock worth $3,532,227 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Progressive Trading Down 0.4 %

PGR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their target price on Progressive from $118.00 to $123.00 in a report on Thursday. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Progressive in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Progressive from $167.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Progressive from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.13.

Shares of NYSE:PGR opened at $136.11 on Friday. The Progressive Co. has a 52-week low of $108.61 and a 52-week high of $149.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.53, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $134.88.

Progressive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Progressive’s payout ratio is 28.37%.

Progressive Company Profile

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

