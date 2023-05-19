abrdn plc Has $30.44 Million Position in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 707,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,102 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $30,444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 9,084 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 27,299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 20,819 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $896,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC increased its position in Truist Financial by 2.6% during the third quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC now owns 10,228 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital increased its position in Truist Financial by 0.7% during the third quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 40,103 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,746,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Truist Financial alerts:

Truist Financial Stock Performance

NYSE:TFC opened at $29.84 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $25.56 and a 12-month high of $53.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.81.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The business had revenue of $6.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $50.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Truist Financial from $57.00 to $44.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.24.

Insider Transactions at Truist Financial

In other news, Director David M. Ratcliffe acquired 13,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,486,072. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.00 per share, with a total value of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Ratcliffe purchased 13,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.08 per share, with a total value of $499,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 39,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,486,072. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Truist Financial Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses, and municipalities. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, Insurance Holdings, and Other, Treasury & Corporate.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.