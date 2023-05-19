abrdn plc Lowers Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

abrdn plc reduced its position in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 26,544 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.17% of FMC worth $25,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. General Partner Inc. purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in FMC by 269.0% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 310 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in FMC by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in FMC in the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. 88.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FMC opened at $108.47 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $118.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $124.14. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $98.24 and a 52 week high of $134.38. The company has a market capitalization of $13.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.93, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.29.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. FMC had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 27.91%. FMC’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.88 EPS. Research analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is 40.49%.

In other news, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total value of $252,761.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,518,310.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 4,421 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.70, for a total value of $573,403.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,064 shares in the company, valued at $1,564,700.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ronaldo Pereira sold 1,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.29, for a total transaction of $252,761.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,518,310.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,376 shares of company stock valued at $1,465,016 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of FMC from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of FMC from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of FMC from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of FMC from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.38.

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under the Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands, herbicides under the Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands, insecticides under the Talstar and Hero brands, flutriafol-based fungicides, and bionematicides under the Quartzo and Presence brands.

