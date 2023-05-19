abrdn plc Sells 2,380 Shares of Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC)

abrdn plc lessened its position in Genuine Parts (NYSE:GPC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,380 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned about 0.11% of Genuine Parts worth $28,047,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 4,629 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $691,000 after acquiring an additional 1,323 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 55.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 37,288 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after acquiring an additional 13,323 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 19,591 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,925,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 134.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 191,301 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,565,000 after acquiring an additional 109,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Genuine Parts by 69.3% during the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 10,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE GPC opened at $164.78 on Friday. Genuine Parts has a 1-year low of $125.55 and a 1-year high of $187.73. The company has a market cap of $23.15 billion, a PE ratio of 18.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $165.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.01.

Genuine Parts ( NYSE:GPC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The specialty retailer reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.11. Genuine Parts had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genuine Parts will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. Genuine Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.53%.

A number of research firms have commented on GPC. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Genuine Parts from $186.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 price target on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Genuine Parts in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Genuine Parts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $163.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

In other Genuine Parts news, CEO Paul D. Donahue purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $156.08 per share, with a total value of $249,728.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,322,190.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Genuine Parts Co engages in the distribution of automotive and industrial replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Parts Group, Industrial Parts Group, and Corporate. The Automotive Parts Group segment distributes replacement parts, other than body parts for substantially all makes and models of automobiles, trucks, and other vehicles.

