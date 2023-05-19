abrdn plc Sells 40,507 Shares of Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB)

abrdn plc lowered its position in Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 473,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,507 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc’s holdings in Campbell Soup were worth $26,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Everhart Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth about $201,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup in the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,702,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $684,000. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 108.4% during the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 333,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,925,000 after acquiring an additional 173,458 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new stake in Campbell Soup during the 4th quarter valued at $8,377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Campbell Soup alerts:

Campbell Soup Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CPB opened at $52.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $54.40 and a 200 day moving average of $53.69. Campbell Soup has a 52-week low of $44.37 and a 52-week high of $57.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

Campbell Soup Dividend Announcement

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 26.97% and a net margin of 8.86%. Campbell Soup’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CPB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Campbell Soup from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.92.

Campbell Soup Profile

(Get Rating)

Campbell Soup Co engages in the business of manufacturing and marketing food and beverage products. It operates under the Meals and Beverages, and Snacks segments. The Meals and Beverages segment includes soup, meals, and beverage products in retail and foodservice. The Snacks segment offers cookies, crackers, bakery, and frozen products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CPB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Campbell Soup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Campbell Soup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.