abrdn plc Sells 6,876 Shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST)

abrdn plc trimmed its holdings in Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 976,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,876 shares during the quarter. abrdn plc owned 0.60% of Envista worth $32,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVST. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Envista by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 6,341,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,969,963 shares during the period. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Envista by 25.1% during the fourth quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 4,194,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,793,000 after buying an additional 842,522 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Envista by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,578,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,845,000 after acquiring an additional 702,627 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Envista by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,124,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,983,000 after acquiring an additional 651,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in shares of Envista by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,861,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,301,000 after acquiring an additional 623,479 shares during the period.

Envista Stock Up 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $35.65 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.23. The company’s fifty day moving average is $37.54 and its 200-day moving average is $36.67. Envista Holdings Co. has a 52 week low of $31.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Envista ( NYSE:NVST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $627.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $632.51 million. Envista had a return on equity of 7.98% and a net margin of 8.27%. Envista’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Envista Holdings Co. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 10,016 shares of Envista stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.90, for a total value of $379,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,738,283.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 6th. TheStreet raised shares of Envista from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Envista from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, sale, and marketing of dental products in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, and prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the Nobel Biocare, Alpha-Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic brands; and brackets and wires, tubes and bands, archwires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

