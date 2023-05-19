Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,121 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Accenture were worth $10,973,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACN. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Accenture by 41.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,457,405 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,404,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,603,071 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture during the 3rd quarter valued at $318,306,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 872.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 999,503 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $266,717,000 after buying an additional 896,680 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,473,666 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,045,274,000 after acquiring an additional 816,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2,831.4% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 747,761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $192,399,000 after acquiring an additional 722,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total transaction of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 556 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.82, for a total value of $153,911.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 42,739 shares in the company, valued at $11,831,009.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 2,954 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.05, for a total value of $827,267.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,849,742.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,010 shares of company stock valued at $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $311.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 24th. Edward Jones raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Accenture from $340.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.00.

Shares of NYSE ACN traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $289.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 816,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,355,564. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $272.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $276.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a one year low of $242.80 and a one year high of $322.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.20. Accenture had a net margin of 11.00% and a return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 EPS. Accenture’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 13th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 41.25%.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

