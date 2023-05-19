ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB) Now Covered by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Equities researchers at Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ACNB in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get ACNB alerts:

ACNB Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ACNB opened at $28.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $245.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.36. ACNB has a fifty-two week low of $27.00 and a fifty-two week high of $41.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Insider Activity

ACNB ( NASDAQ:ACNB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $28.08 million for the quarter. ACNB had a net margin of 33.13% and a return on equity of 15.58%.

In other news, EVP Brett D. Fulk acquired 912 shares of ACNB stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.52 per share, with a total value of $26,010.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,072.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders bought a total of 1,843 shares of company stock valued at $53,634 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ACNB

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACNB. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 221.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,049 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after acquiring an additional 58,562 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of ACNB by 355.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,138 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 55,508 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 464,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,098 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its holdings in ACNB by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 261,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,131,000 after purchasing an additional 30,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in ACNB during the 3rd quarter valued at $771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.64% of the company’s stock.

About ACNB

(Get Rating)

ACNB Corp. is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking, financial and wealth management services. It operates through the following segments: Bank and RIG. The Bank segment offers bank and related financial services. The RIG segment offers property and casualty, life and health insurance to both commercial and individual clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ACNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ACNB and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.