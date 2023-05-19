Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX) & Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX) Financial Review

Tucows (NASDAQ:TCX – Get Rating) and Adit EdTech Acquisition (NYSE:ADEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.2% of Tucows shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.3% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. 10.3% of Tucows shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Adit EdTech Acquisition shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Tucows has a beta of 0.83, indicating that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Adit EdTech Acquisition has a beta of 0.02, indicating that its share price is 98% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tucows 0 0 0 0 N/A Adit EdTech Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Tucows and Adit EdTech Acquisition, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Profitability

This table compares Tucows and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tucows -13.61% -44.15% -6.75% Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A -20.12% 1.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tucows and Adit EdTech Acquisition’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tucows $321.14 million 1.04 -$27.57 million ($4.05) -7.60 Adit EdTech Acquisition N/A N/A $4.83 million N/A N/A

Adit EdTech Acquisition has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tucows.

Summary

Adit EdTech Acquisition beats Tucows on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tucows

Tucows, Inc. is an Internet services company. The firm engages in the provision of domain names, email and other internet services. It operates through the following segments: The Mobile Services, The Fiber Internet Services, and Domain Services. The Mobile segment will contain Mobile Services Enabler (“”MSE””) and professional services product offerings, as well as the retail sale of mobile phones and retail telephony services. The Fiber Internet Services segment will contain the operating results of retail Internet access operations. The Domain Services segment includes wholesale and retail domain name registration services, value added services, and portfolio services derived through OpenSRS, eNom, Ascio, and Hover brands. The company was founded in November 1992 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Adit EdTech Acquisition

Adit EdTech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

