Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Admiral Group plc (LON:ADM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,201.50 ($27.58).

ADM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,650 ($20.67) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,160 ($27.06) target price on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Admiral Group to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,150 ($26.93) price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and issued a GBX 2,575 ($32.26) price objective on shares of Admiral Group in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Admiral Group Stock Performance

ADM opened at GBX 2,236 ($28.01) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 107.56, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 2,147.45 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 2,129.97. Admiral Group has a 1 year low of GBX 1,691.50 ($21.19) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,373 ($29.73). The stock has a market cap of £6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,840.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.25.

Admiral Group Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Admiral Group

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 52 ($0.65) per share. This represents a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. Admiral Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6,776.86%.

In other Admiral Group news, insider Annette Court purchased 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1,999 ($25.04) per share, with a total value of £18,390.80 ($23,037.45). In other news, insider Geraint Jones sold 1,175 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,851 ($23.19), for a total transaction of £21,749.25 ($27,244.46). Also, insider Annette Court bought 920 shares of Admiral Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,999 ($25.04) per share, for a total transaction of £18,390.80 ($23,037.45). Corporate insiders own 16.54% of the company’s stock.

Admiral Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Admiral Group plc provides financial services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, France, Canada, India, and the United States. It offers insurance products, including motor, household, travel, and pet insurance, as well as personal lending products through Admiral loans. The company operates through UK Insurance, International Insurance, Admiral Loans, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

