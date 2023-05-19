Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Camden National Bank

Camden National Bank lowered its stake in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,712 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 102 shares during the quarter. Adobe makes up about 1.7% of Camden National Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $7,979,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Adobe by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 33,542 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Adobe by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 635,553 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $213,883,000 after buying an additional 8,879 shares during the last quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC grew its position in Adobe by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 21,701 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in Adobe by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,916 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $11,077,000 after buying an additional 8,861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tredje AP fonden grew its position in Adobe by 205.6% in the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,425 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $41,873,000 after buying an additional 83,711 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Adobe alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ADBE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $340.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity

Adobe Price Performance

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total transaction of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,755.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 672 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.94, for a total transaction of $254,647.68. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $143,604,997.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,314. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ADBE traded up $6.99 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $367.42. The company had a trading volume of 1,698,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,904,710. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $168.54 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $274.73 and a twelve month high of $451.15. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $363.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $349.42.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.62 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.