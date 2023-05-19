Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Sold by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,392 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,668 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,209,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe during the third quarter worth about $28,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its stake in Adobe by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 108 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its stake in Adobe by 1,111.1% during the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of ADBE stock traded up $6.92 on Friday, hitting $367.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,844,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,906,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.73 and a fifty-two week high of $451.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $363.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $349.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The software company reported $3.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.12. Adobe had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The firm had revenue of $4.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.26 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on ADBE. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $382.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $370.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Sixteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Adobe has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $388.00.

Insider Activity

In other Adobe news, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total value of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.78, for a total value of $46,830.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,610 shares in the company, valued at $1,280,755.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.91, for a total transaction of $536,865.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 378,965 shares in the company, valued at $135,635,363.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 8,304 shares of company stock worth $3,055,314. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

