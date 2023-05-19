Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Oppenheimer

Advanced Drainage Systems (NYSE:WMS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $108.00 to $115.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $125.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Advanced Drainage Systems from $113.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in a research note on Thursday. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advanced Drainage Systems from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Drainage Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $118.33.

Advanced Drainage Systems Trading Up 11.0 %

NYSE WMS opened at $98.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $83.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.64. Advanced Drainage Systems has a 52-week low of $75.02 and a 52-week high of $153.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Drainage Systems

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, CAO Kevin C. Talley sold 22,006 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.67, for a total value of $1,973,278.02. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 40,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,503.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 9.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $467,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 13.8% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 227,509 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,295,000 after acquiring an additional 27,639 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Advanced Drainage Systems by 73.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 44,916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 19,000 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 29,721 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after purchasing an additional 3,770 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in Advanced Drainage Systems by 596.5% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,563 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,672,000 after purchasing an additional 32,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.46% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Drainage Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc engages in the manufacture of thermoplastic corrugated pipe, which provides a suite of water management products and drainage solutions for use in the construction and infrastructure marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Pipe, Infiltrator, International, and Allied Products & Other.

