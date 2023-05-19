Aegis Financial Corp Acquires New Holdings in i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX)

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,126,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,144,000. i-80 Gold makes up 2.8% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 0.46% of i-80 Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12,781,600.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 511,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after acquiring an additional 511,264 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 717.0% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 173,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 152,400 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 41,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,017,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,570,000 after acquiring an additional 782,428 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in i-80 Gold by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after acquiring an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 26.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Scotiabank lifted their price target on i-80 Gold from C$4.25 to C$4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th.

i-80 Gold Price Performance

NYSEAMERICAN IAUX traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 658,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,067,323. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. i-80 Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $1.52 and a 52 week high of $3.18.

i-80 Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:IAUX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). The business had revenue of $11.65 million for the quarter. i-80 Gold had a negative return on equity of 18.39% and a negative net margin of 178.69%. On average, analysts predict that i-80 Gold Corp. will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

i-80 Gold Profile

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. It holds a 100% interest in the Lone Tree property covering an area of approximately 12,000 acres located in Battle Mountain-Eureka, Northern Nevada; Ruby Hill property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada; McCoy-Cove project covering 31,000 acres located in Battle Mountain Trend, Nevada; and Buffalo Mountain property located in Battle Mountain Trend, Northern Nevada as well as controls Granite Creek Project located in Getchell Trend, Northern Nevada.

