Aegis Financial Corp Makes New Investment in Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET)

Aegis Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 259,429 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,509,000. Bassett Furniture Industries accounts for about 4.0% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Aegis Financial Corp owned about 2.90% of Bassett Furniture Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,129,000 after buying an additional 3,487 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 24.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 4,465 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 105.9% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 24,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 751,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,438,000 after buying an additional 8,952 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries by 1.1% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 686,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,370,000 after buying an additional 7,298 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on BSET. TheStreet lowered shares of Bassett Furniture Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Bassett Furniture Industries Price Performance

Shares of BSET stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $13.90. The stock had a trading volume of 4,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,868. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.03 and its 200 day moving average is $17.56. Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $13.68 and a twelve month high of $24.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.13 million, a PE ratio of 2.18, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.57.

Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $107.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.47 million. Bassett Furniture Industries had a return on equity of 11.63% and a net margin of 12.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Bassett Furniture Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.89%.

Bassett Furniture Industries Profile

(Get Rating)

Bassett Furniture Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and retailing home furnishings. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment focuses on the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products. The Retail segment consists of local furniture stores, regional furniture retailers, national department, chain stores, and single-vendor branded retailers.

Further Reading

