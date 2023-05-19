Aegis Financial Corp Takes $13.88 Million Position in Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU)

Aegis Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 525,182 shares of the coal producer’s stock, valued at approximately $13,875,000. Peabody Energy accounts for 12.2% of Aegis Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peabody Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,337,844 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $281,406,000 after purchasing an additional 397,931 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,629,559 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $189,365,000 after buying an additional 93,746 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Peabody Energy by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,808,546 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $179,886,000 after buying an additional 21,756 shares in the last quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. grew its holdings in Peabody Energy by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Progeny 3 Inc. now owns 2,870,384 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $71,243,000 after acquiring an additional 419,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Peabody Energy by 2,249.0% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,104,738 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $51,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,015,138 shares in the last quarter. 77.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:BTU traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, hitting $20.51. 2,236,986 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,680. Peabody Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $17.42 and a 1-year high of $32.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.02.

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.11. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Peabody Energy’s revenue was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 2.87%.

Peabody Energy announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, April 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the coal producer to reacquire up to 26.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BTU shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott T. Jarboe sold 11,573 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.88, for a total transaction of $299,509.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 62,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,628.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total transaction of $7,307,206.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 289,939 shares of company stock worth $8,152,007. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

