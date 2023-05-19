aelf (ELF) Market Cap Hits $170.66 Million

aelf (ELF) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 18th. aelf has a market cap of $170.66 million and $4.20 million worth of aelf was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, aelf has traded down 1.1% against the US dollar. One aelf token can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001040 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get aelf alerts:

Belrium (BEL) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00006974 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0702 or 0.00000262 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00003317 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003468 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003101 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001474 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000030 BTC.

aelf Token Profile

aelf uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 18th, 2017. aelf’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 612,328,129 tokens. The Reddit community for aelf is https://reddit.com/r/aelfofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. aelf’s official message board is medium.com/@aelfblockchain. aelf’s official Twitter account is @aelfblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. aelf’s official website is aelf.com.

Buying and Selling aelf

According to CryptoCompare, “aelf is an open-source blockchain network designed as a complete business solution that utilizes a structure of ‘one main chain + multiple side chains’ to enable effective resource isolation. It achieves high throughput through parallel processing and the AEDPoS consensus mechanism. aelf achieves efficient and secure communication between the main chain and all side chains, allowing direct interoperability between them. The ELF token is the aelf utility token, which is mined on the aelf mainnet explorer and was previously an ERC-20 token.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as aelf directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire aelf should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy aelf using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for aelf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for aelf and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.