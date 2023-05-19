Aimia (OTCMKTS:GAPFF) Stock Price Down 1.6%

Aimia Inc. (OTCMKTS:GAPFF – Get Rating) fell 1.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.50 and last traded at $2.53. 25,906 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 5% from the average session volume of 24,717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.57.
Aimia Stock Up 2.3 %
The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.71.
About Aimia
Aimia Inc, an investment holding company, focuses on long-term investments in public and private companies. It operates through two segments, Investments and Holdings, and Investment Management. The company, through its subsidiary, Mittleman Investment Management, LLC, provides discretionary portfolio management services to institutional investors and high-net-worth individuals.
