Aion (AION) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $751.76

Aion (AION) traded 16.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on May 19th. One Aion coin can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Aion has a total market capitalization of $407,782.73 and $751.76 worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Aion has traded 20.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Aion alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.89 or 0.00133720 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.93 or 0.00063054 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.76 or 0.00040104 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.02 or 0.00026158 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003727 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000495 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0306 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 501,505,081 coins. The official message board for Aion is blog.aion.network. Aion’s official website is theoan.com. The Reddit community for Aion is https://reddit.com/r/aionnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aion’s official Twitter account is @aion_oan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Aion Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.