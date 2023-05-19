Air Canada (TSE:AC) PT Raised to C$26.00

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Citigroup to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on AC. National Bankshares upped their price target on Air Canada from C$18.50 to C$23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Cormark decreased their price target on Air Canada from C$25.75 to C$23.75 in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Air Canada from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Air Canada from C$28.00 to C$26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Air Canada has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$28.81.

TSE AC traded down C$0.35 on Friday, reaching C$21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,670,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,469,472. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$19.26 and a 200 day moving average price of C$19.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a 1 year low of C$15.57 and a 1 year high of C$23.54. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.42.

Air Canada ( TSE:AC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The company reported C($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.20) by C($0.41). The firm had revenue of C$4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.43 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Air Canada will post 2.608284 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. It offers scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand name in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

