Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $1.75

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of 1.75 per share by the basic materials company on Monday, August 14th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%.

Air Products and Chemicals has increased its dividend by an average of 11.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 42 years. Air Products and Chemicals has a dividend payout ratio of 55.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Air Products and Chemicals to earn $12.41 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 56.4%.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Stock Down 0.3 %

APD stock opened at $275.45 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals has a 12-month low of $218.88 and a 12-month high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $61.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $283.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $293.72.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Air Products and Chemicals will post 11.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

APD has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $386.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $280.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Air Products and Chemicals has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $310.55.

Institutional Trading of Air Products and Chemicals

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of APD. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,180 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the 1st quarter worth about $1,010,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 22.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,890 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 105,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,459,000 after acquiring an additional 4,470 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 755 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. 82.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Air Products and Chemicals

(Get Rating)

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global, and Corporate & Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA, and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases, such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas, and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases, such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.