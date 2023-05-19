Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) PT Lowered to $135.00 at KeyCorp

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) had its price target cut by KeyCorp from $144.00 to $135.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Airbnb’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.67 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.33 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.97 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $135.55.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $111.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $71.66 billion, a PE ratio of 37.17, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Airbnb has a 1-year low of $81.91 and a 1-year high of $144.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $116.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.32.

Airbnb ( NASDAQ:ABNB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.08. Airbnb had a net margin of 23.30% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,301,939.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Airbnb news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 16,868 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total transaction of $2,162,646.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 134,950 shares in the company, valued at $17,301,939.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 3,079,403 shares of company stock valued at $371,794,192. 30.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellesley Asset Management acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 39.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

