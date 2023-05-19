Algoma Steel Group (NASDAQ:ASTL) Shares Up 4.8%

Algoma Steel Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTL – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 4.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $7.76 and last traded at $7.71. Approximately 375,531 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 1,058,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTL has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Algoma Steel Group from C$11.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. TheStreet raised Algoma Steel Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th.

Algoma Steel Group Stock Up 1.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $776.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.48. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Algoma Steel Group

Algoma Steel Group ( NASDAQ:ASTL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $418.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.79 million. Algoma Steel Group had a return on equity of 38.45% and a net margin of 18.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algoma Steel Group Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polus Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,763,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Algoma Steel Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $20,673,000. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Algoma Steel Group in the 4th quarter worth about $14,828,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Algoma Steel Group by 268.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,891,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,377,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Algoma Steel Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,883,000. 63.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Algoma Steel Group Company Profile

Algoma Steel Group Inc produces and sells steel products primarily in North America. It provides flat/sheet steel products, including temper rolling, cold rolled, hot-rolled pickled and oiled products, floor plate, and cut-to-length products for the automotive industry, hollow structural product manufacturers, and the light manufacturing and transportation industries; and plate steel products that consist of rolled, hot-rolled, and heat-treated for use in the construction or manufacture of railcars, buildings, bridges, off-highway equipment, storage tanks, ships, and military applications.

Further Reading

