Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Price Target Lowered to $115.00 at Robert W. Baird

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 34.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. HSBC lowered their price objective on Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday. KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $85.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $227.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.84. Alibaba Group has a 1-year low of $58.01 and a 1-year high of $125.84.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.36 billion. Analysts forecast that Alibaba Group will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,725,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 22,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 6.6% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,471 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $866,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Long Focus Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alibaba Group by 16.0% in the first quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,329,000 after acquiring an additional 53,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Alibaba Group in the first quarter valued at $3,214,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

