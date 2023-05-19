Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Friday after Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on the stock from $120.00 to $115.00. The stock had previously closed at $85.77, but opened at $83.85. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $84.45, with a volume of 8,352,615 shares changing hands.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $154.00 to $144.00 in a report on Friday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Alibaba Group from $185.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, KGI Securities raised Alibaba Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $144.63.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new position in Alibaba Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.86% of the company’s stock.

Alibaba Group Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average of $89.42 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.84. The firm has a market cap of $224.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.13, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.55. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.11% and a net margin of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $35.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.36 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

About Alibaba Group

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.