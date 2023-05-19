Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lowered its holdings in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 331,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 89,185 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned about 0.42% of Align Technology worth $69,988,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $281,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 2,677 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $565,000 after buying an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 3,532.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 62,617 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,206,000 after buying an additional 60,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,997,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ALGN. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.78.

Align Technology stock opened at $293.42 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.05 and a 52-week high of $368.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $321.01 and a 200-day moving average of $269.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.45, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.60.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

