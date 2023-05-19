Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Posted by on May 19th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIMGet Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Alimera Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Alto Investors Lp Palo sold 200,919 shares of Alimera Sciences stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.56, for a total value of $313,433.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 12.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.

About Alimera Sciences

(Get Rating)

Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alimera Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimera Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.