Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alimera Sciences (NASDAQ:ALIM – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on ALIM. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alimera Sciences in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Alimera Sciences from $18.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.
Alimera Sciences Stock Performance
Shares of Alimera Sciences stock opened at $2.46 on Tuesday. Alimera Sciences has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $7.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.86 and its 200 day moving average is $2.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.20 million, a P/E ratio of -1.00 and a beta of 1.38.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Alimera Sciences
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caligan Partners LP bought a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,297,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $92,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Alimera Sciences in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Alimera Sciences by 2.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.58% of the company’s stock.
About Alimera Sciences
Alimera Sciences, Inc engages in the research and development of biopharmaceutical products. It operates through the following geographical segments: U.S. and International. The firm focuses on the development of ophthalmic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of diabetic macular edema, wet and dry age-related macular degeneration and retinal vein occlusion.
