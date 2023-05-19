Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LNT. Wells Fargo & Company raised Alliant Energy from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Alliant Energy from $59.00 to $58.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Finally, Guggenheim raised Alliant Energy from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $58.67.

Alliant Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LNT traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $52.61. 1,718,980 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,481,323. The firm has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.48. Alliant Energy has a 12 month low of $47.19 and a 12 month high of $64.62. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $54.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.57.

Alliant Energy Dividend Announcement

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 10.74%. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alliant Energy will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Alliant Energy

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNT. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the period. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 75.89% of the company’s stock.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates through following segments: Electric Utility, Gas Utility, Other Utility, and Non-Utility and Other.

