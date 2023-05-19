Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $890,459.02 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphatec during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alphatec during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 48.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.

