Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) EVP Sells $890,459.02 in Stock

Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) EVP Craig E. Hunsaker sold 58,238 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.29, for a total value of $890,459.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,227,456 shares in the company, valued at $18,767,802.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Alphatec Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.65 and a beta of 1.25. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $5.73 and a one year high of $17.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.20.
Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical technology company reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $105.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $105.70 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 39.28% and a negative return on equity of 575.45%. Analysts predict that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alphatec
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ATEC shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Alphatec in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphatec from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphatec presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.25.
Alphatec Company Profile
Alphatec Holdings, Inc engages in the design, development, and marketing of spinal fusion technology products and solutions for the treatment of spinal disorders. It offers intra-operative information and neuromonitoring technologies, access systems, interbody implants, fixation systems, and various biologics offerings.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Alphatec (ATEC)
- It’s Time To Take Another Bite Of Take-Two Interactive
- Zoetis Declares New Dividend, Hinting At Undervaluation
- Good News For Walmart Isn’t So Great For Everybody Else
- Eagle Materials, Answering America’s Building Supply Needs
- Pharma Giants Novartis, Lilly, Merck, and Novo Outperform Market
Receive News & Ratings for Alphatec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphatec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.