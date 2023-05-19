American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Shares Bought by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,472 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC owned about 0.27% of American Equity Investment Life worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of AEL. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 103.6% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of American Equity Investment Life by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life during the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. 94.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Equity Investment Life alerts:

Insider Activity

In other American Equity Investment Life news, Director Alan David Matula acquired 7,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.50 per share, with a total value of $252,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 39,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,417,941. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

American Equity Investment Life Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AEL opened at $39.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.14 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. American Equity Investment Life Holding has a 52 week low of $28.05 and a 52 week high of $48.37. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.86.

American Equity Investment Life (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $662.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $626.02 million. American Equity Investment Life had a return on equity of 12.84% and a net margin of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 348.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Equity Investment Life Holding will post 5.9 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AEL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on American Equity Investment Life from $39.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies downgraded American Equity Investment Life from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on American Equity Investment Life in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Equity Investment Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.90.

About American Equity Investment Life

(Get Rating)

American Equity Investment Life Holding Co engages in the development and sale of fixed index and fixed rate annuity products. It focuses on the following portfolios: commercial mortgage loans, agricultural mortgage loans, and residential mortgage loans. The company was founded by David J. Noble on December 15, 1995 and is headquartered in West Des Moines, IA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Equity Investment Life Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Equity Investment Life and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.