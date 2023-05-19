American National Bankshares Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 16th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st.

American National Bankshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. American National Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

American National Bankshares Stock Down 1.7 %

AMNB opened at $27.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market capitalization of $291.26 million, a P/E ratio of 8.43 and a beta of 0.94. American National Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $25.26 and a fifty-two week high of $38.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.37 and a 200-day moving average of $33.77.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of American National Bankshares

In other American National Bankshares news, CEO Jeffrey V. Haley purchased 2,955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.67 per share, for a total transaction of $93,584.85. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,648,245.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in American National Bankshares by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 225,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,161,000 after purchasing an additional 21,057 shares during the period. rhino investment partners Inc increased its stake in shares of American National Bankshares by 248.0% during the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 26,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 19,093 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 225.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 12,108 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in American National Bankshares by 196.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,362 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $538,000 after purchasing an additional 11,505 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 2.0% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,300,000 after acquiring an additional 8,302 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.08% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMNB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on American National Bankshares from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on American National Bankshares in a report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares, Inc engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the Community Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Community Banking segment is involved in making loans to and generating deposits from individuals and businesses. The Wealth Management segment includes estate planning, trust account administration, investment management, and retail brokerage.

See Also

