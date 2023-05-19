American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Blair William & Co. IL

Blair William & Co. IL reduced its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 713,714 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,034 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL owned approximately 0.15% of American Tower worth $151,208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the second quarter valued at $30,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Tower alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $227.00 to $238.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.12.

American Tower Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of AMT stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $190.45. The company had a trading volume of 489,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,774. The company’s fifty day moving average is $200.42 and its 200 day moving average is $209.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.61. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.76 billion, a PE ratio of 63.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th were paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 13th. American Tower’s payout ratio is currently 208.00%.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.