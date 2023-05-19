American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT) Shares Sold by Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC cut its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,272 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Tower in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Tower stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $190.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 463,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,968,431. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.26. American Tower Co. has a twelve month low of $178.17 and a twelve month high of $282.47. The firm has a market cap of $88.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.68, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.57.

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($1.56). American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. American Tower’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $1.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 208.00%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AMT shares. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $244.00 to $234.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $251.00 to $244.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $254.00 to $245.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $240.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.12.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multi-tenant real estate properties. It offers leasing of space on communications sites to wireless service providers, radio and television broadcast companies. It operates through the following segments: U.S.

