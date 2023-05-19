American Vanguard (NYSE:AVD) Shares Up 4.2%

American Vanguard Co. (NYSE:AVD – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 4.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.78 and last traded at $17.71. 99,881 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 128,107 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded American Vanguard from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.04 and a 200-day moving average of $21.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.67. The stock has a market cap of $519.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37 and a beta of 0.93.

American Vanguard ( NYSE:AVD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $159.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.10 million. American Vanguard had a return on equity of 5.20% and a net margin of 3.31%. On average, research analysts anticipate that American Vanguard Co. will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. American Vanguard’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.91%.

In related news, Director Patrick E. Gottschalk bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.74 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,286.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AVD. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in American Vanguard by 2.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 17,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 2.2% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 29,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 85.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,417 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 651 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 21,661 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of American Vanguard by 6.3% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $262,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 81.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Vanguard Corp. is a holding company engaged in the development and marketing of specialty and agricultural products for crop protection and management, turf and ornamentals management, and public and animal health. It also acquires and licenses both new and well-established product lines that serve numerous market niches.

