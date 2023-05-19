America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

America’s Car-Mart stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $86.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,335. America’s Car-Mart has a 52-week low of $52.24 and a 52-week high of $127.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $548.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.95.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.26). The business had revenue of $327.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.86 million. America’s Car-Mart had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 9.20%. America’s Car-Mart’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CRMT. Magnolia Group LLC lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 725,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,425,000 after purchasing an additional 143,209 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 644,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,053,000 after buying an additional 65,497 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in America’s Car-Mart by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 412,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,173,000 after purchasing an additional 9,204 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 13.2% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 355,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,615,000 after purchasing an additional 41,378 shares during the period. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 284,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,510,000 after acquiring an additional 12,070 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers in the United States. It operates dealerships in the South-Central United States. The company was founded by Bill Fleeman in 1981 and is headquartered in Rogers, AR.

