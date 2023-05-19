Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD) Shares Acquired by Capital Square LLC

Capital Square LLC increased its position in Americold Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:COLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 50,295 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,402 shares during the period. Americold Realty Trust accounts for about 1.3% of Capital Square LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Capital Square LLC’s holdings in Americold Realty Trust were worth $1,424,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $26,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 402.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of Americold Realty Trust by 410.1% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,259 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in Americold Realty Trust by 906.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,240 shares during the period. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COLD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Americold Realty Trust from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Barclays upgraded shares of Americold Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Americold Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.94.

Shares of NYSE COLD traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $29.63. The stock had a trading volume of 526,130 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,583. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. Americold Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.49 and a 1 year high of $32.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $28.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.24. The firm has a market cap of $8.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,480.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Americold Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -4,400.00%.

Americold Realty Trust

Americold Realty Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on the ownership, operation, development, and acquisition of temperature-controlled warehouses. It operates through the following segments: Warehouse, Third-Party Managed, Transportation, and Other. The Warehouse segment collects rent and storage fees from customers to store frozen and perishable food and other products within the firm’s real estate portfolio.

