Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Richard K. Prins Sells 5,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) Director Richard K. Prins sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.06, for a total value of $210,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 47,342 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,991,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.0 %

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $43.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 0.76. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 3.86.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $135.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.43 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 17.96%. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,417,000 after acquiring an additional 4,014 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 109.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 59,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,242,000 after acquiring an additional 31,253 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 243.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 28,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 20,094 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 5.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 759,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,499,000 after acquiring an additional 37,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 329.6% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 59,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after acquiring an additional 46,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling technically challenging generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products, and insulin active pharmaceutical ingredient. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments.

